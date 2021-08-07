Spirit Adrift “Wake Up” on Celebratory New Song

Home News Skyy Rincon August 7th, 2021 - 4:45 PM

American heavy metal band, Spirit Adrift, released a new music video for their song “Wake Up” on August 6, 2021. The band’s upcoming E.P., Forge Your Future, is set to release later this month on August 27th. Last month, the band released the title track of the album and commented on its crafting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘Wake Up’ was written at the height of the toilet paper buying frenzy,” frontman Nate Garrett remarked, “As usual, I was totally disgusted with humanity, and I needed to write about it.”

The song has a classic metal sound combined with Garrett’s melodic signature singing voice. The lyrics are philosophical, thoughtful and expressive of rage, uncertainty, and fear.

The music video follows drummer Marcus Bryant arriving at the office before cutting to previous scenes of him driving. Clearly enraged, Bryant can be seen yelling while on the phone and on a video call with coworkers. He enters his office and finds a large box on his desk, he opens it and tosses the packaging aggressively before pulling out the band’s vinyl. He plays it on a record player and sits back, relaxing as he listens to the song.

After a while, he gets up and starts to leave, taking off his jacket and loosening his tie as he passes by his colleagues in the stairwell. He finds himself outside, walking down the middle of the street. He then arrives at a record store where he finds the band’s album once again. The video cuts again to Bryant in the middle of the woods, curiously looking around at his surroundings. The last scene is of a bright light illuminating Bryant from afar. As he disappears, the band’s vinyl appears on the ground.