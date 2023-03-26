Demi Lovato Shares Rock Version of Hit Song “Heart Attack”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Grammy nominated artist Demi Lovato has recently released “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the original song. The tune features re-recorded vocals and fresh production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder and Mitch Allan, who produced the original “Heart Attack.”

Regarded as one of Lovato’s signature tunes, the 4 time platinum “Heart Attack” became an international hit and the singer’s third top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in 2013 as the lead single from Lovato’s self-titled fourth studio album.

In the press release Lovato joyfully expresses her feeling regarding the of “Heart Attack (Rock Version).”

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music. This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!”

The singer‘s first performed a rock version of the song on her 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour which was in support of her album of the same name. The critically acclaimed HOLY FVCK, featured the singles “29,” “SUBSTANCE,” and SKIN OF MY TEETH,” which returned Lovato to her rock and pop-punk roots.

The album debuted at number one on three separate Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums and earned Lovato this years GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.