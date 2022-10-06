Demi Lovato Postpones Holy Fvck Tour Due to Losing Voice

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 10:45 AM

Yesterday music artist Demi Lovato announced on social media they will be taking a quick break from touring. The singer told their fans in Rosemont Illinois that the performance had to be rescheduled because they have lost their voice. Also Lovato told them to hang onto their tickets because a new date for the performance will be announced soon. The Holy Fvck tour has not been friendly toward Lovato because last month the singer got sick and told their fans The Holy Fvck tour will likely be the last one.

This is the absolute last thing I want to do. I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all.” said Lovato