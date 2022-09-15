Demi Lovato Shares Live Performance of “Happy Ending”

Home News Karan Singh September 15th, 2022 - 1:55 PM

Demi Lovato has shared a live performance of “Happy Ending” from her latest album, HULY FVCK. The video was a single-take shot of the singer performing alongside a band of hard-hitters, most notably guitarist Nita Strauss. Check it out below:

“I knew I wanted to bring in a band for the Holy Fvck Tour that is not just very skilled at live instruments, but also know how to have a good time on stage, and are performers in their own right,” Lovato wrote in an email to Variety. “”Nita fit that description and more – we have so much fun rocking out in rehearsals and on stage. My band also happens to be all-female, which is empowering to me. Working alongside Nita has helped me rebuild my skills on the guitar and she’s definitely someone who I learn from each day. I admire Nita for being such a bad-ass rock guitarist in a male-dominated field.”

The above video is a part of Vevo’s Official Live Performances series that features a some of the world’s biggest musicians. It is the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of special and exclusive performances.

“Our team has had the privilege of working with Demi for the past decade, and we were thrilled to bring our partnership to the next level with an Official Live Performance,” Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing JP Evangelista said about the above performance. “Demi’s artistry is truly unmatched, and she has carved out her place in the industry. We really dug into the creative with Demi and collaborated throughout the entire process, she was incredibly intentional with the vision for the set and how we could elevate the vibe of her new music. Working with such an involved artist makes all the difference in these partnerships, and we really feel that it shines through on screen. These edgy performances are truly all Demi and better than ever!”