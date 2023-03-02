Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova Accused of ‘Insulting Religious Sensibilities’ by Russia’s Investigative Committee

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2023 - 11:26 AM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

According to themoscowtimes.com Russia have allegedly opened a criminal case against Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova for allegedly “insulting religious sensibilities”, said human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov.

The Investigative Committee have allegedly opened the case due to Tolokonnikova’s alleged posts on social media and Chikov has allegedly mentioned that numerous police searches have allegedly been carried out as part of the investigation.

According to latimes.com the alleged investigation follows Tolokonnikova opening her art exhibit at the Jeffery Deitch Gallery in January. Inside the exhibit there is a vault which represents the Lenin mausoleum in Moscow’s Red Square. In another room Tolokonnikova mounted more pieces with industrial-size switches and buttons that might launch a missile or detonate a bomb.

One of the red buttons allegedly had the words: “This button neutralizes Vladimir Putin.” The other one allegedly reads: “This button eliminates sexism.” The the focus of the exhibit is on feminism and against the Russian leader now having a war against Ukraine.

“It’s a part of magic-activist-thinking to me. I think sometimes you need to be a little bit silly and use irony and laughter to overcome dangerous dictators.” said Tolokonnikova

As of yesterday Tolokonnikova allegedly went on Instagram to share her alleged statement about the alleged criminal case against her.

“Dear Investigative Committee of Russia. Stop fcking around threatening political activists with more criminal cases. Go after actual criminals, such as the war criminal Vladimir Putin. Best of luck. xx Nd.”

Tolokonnikova was among the original members of Pussy Riot who were sentenced prison for two years in prison for their involvement in the 2012 protest performance in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral which criticized the Russian Orthodox Church for its alleged ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Since then Pussy Riot have allegedly continued to have provocative guerrilla performances which include the alleged protests against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s lack of political plurality.