Less Than Jake to Fill In for Simple Plan On Tour With New Found Glory

August 21st, 2021 - 5:47 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Less Than Jake is filling in for Simple Plan on the “Pop-Punk’s Still Not Dead” tour with New Found Glory due to COVID-19 concerns. The tour includes 36 dates across the country with special opening guests like Hot Mulligan and LOLO.

Simple Plan had this to say about the tour: “We are very disappointed to announce that we have made the difficult decision to drop-off of the “Pop-Punk’s Still Not Dead” tour with New Found Glory. If you bought a ticket for the tour and would like a refund you will be able to request one – keep an eye out on your email. When we announced the rescheduled dates for the tour last May, the situation with the pandemic was very different from where it is now, and we were cautiously optimistic that going back on tour could be safe for everyone. Although we are all vaccinated, and despite the very strict protocols we had planned to put in place, we are very concerned at the thought of going out on such an extensive tour. After many tough discussions and internal debate, we have come to the conclusion that it just feels too soon for us. There’s nothing we would love more than to be out there and play for all of you, but we have to follow our gut and do what feels right for us at this time. We know a lot of you were really looking forward to seeing us play live again and will be disappointed by this news and might disagree with our decision. We want you to know that we acknowledge and respect your opinions, and that we are so sorry to let you down. Our friends in New Found Glory have made the decision to move forward with the shows. They’re an amazing live band and we’re sad we won’t have the chance to see them play every night. We wish them the best and hope that everyone involved in the tour and all the fans who choose to attend will stay safe and healthy.”

Less Than Jake were recently announced as headliners for the Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival on October 2nd in Pittsburgh, PA. The band was also announced as headliners for the Brew Ska Ska craft beer and music festival on September 11 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA.