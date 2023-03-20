Def Leppard’s Rick Allen Responds to Assault Thanking Fans for Their ‘Overwhelming Support’

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 11:39 AM

According to consequence.net Def Leppard‘s drummer Rick Allen has issued a statement after being allegedly assaulted last week outside of a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The alleged suspect is 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, who was allegedly arrested when the incident over and he has been allegedly charged with four alleged counts of criminal mischief, one alleged count of misdemeanor battery and one alleged count of aggravated battery.

During the alleged incident Hartley allegedly charged at Allen, who allegedly hit his head while being allegedly knocked to the ground.

Also the alleged assailant allegedly attacked a woman who allegedly tried to interfere in the incident but Hartley allegedly continued to hitting and dragging her by the hair.

According to Allen’s statement to ABC News last night, Allen chose empathy over the accusation about the alleged incident.

“Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space [and focused on] healing for everyone involved.”

Allen adds, “We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”

Allen joined Def Leppard in 1978 where he lost his left arm during a serious automobile accident in 1984 but Allen has remained the band‘s drummer since then.