Def Leppard’s Rick Allen Allegedly Attacked Outside Florida Hotel

March 16th, 2023

According to consequence.net Def Leppard‘s drummer Rick Allen was allegedly attacked outside the Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last weekend . 19 year old Max Edward Hartley was allegedly arrested for the incident.

According to The Daily Mail, Allen was allegedly outside smoking a cigarette when Hartley allegedly emerged from behind a pillar and charged at the drummer, which allegedly knocked Allen down.

Due to the result of the alleged assault, Allen allegedly smacked his head on the ground which caused an alleged injury. During the alleged incident a woman allegedly tried to help Allen but she was allegedly getting punched by Hartley.

When the lady allegedly tried to escape inside the hotel, Hartley allegedly dragged her back outside by the hair. Soon enough Hartley allegedly fled the scene but was allegedly arrested while allegedly breaking car windows at a nearby hotel.

In 1984 Allen lost his arm in a car accident but he continued to play with Def Leppard. Hartley was allegedly charged with two alleged counts of battery, four alleged counts of criminal mischief and allegedly abusing an “elderly or disabled adult.”

The drummer allegedly told police in a sworn statement that he allegedly wanted Hartley prosecuted. On Tuesday Hartley allegedly was bailed out of Broward County Jail and was allegedly asked by a local TV reporter if he was a Def Leppard fan according to 7 News Miami. Hartley allegedly turned away without a comment.