Sigur Rós Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

March 16th, 2023

Today Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós have announced a limited run of special dates where the band will be performing with a 41 piece orchestra in both Europe and North America.

Also Sigur Rós have announced they will be releasing a new album in June which will be their first studio album in 10 years.

Having spent the past few years writing and recording, Sigur Rós will now debut their brand new songs to the world. Accompanied by the Wordless Music Orchestra in North America, the band will be performing the new material and fan favorites from their extensive catalog.

The tour kicks off with a performance at Meltdown Festival in the UK where the band will be performing with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who will be accompanying the band them on their following European tour dates. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Rob Ames.

Last year Sigur Rós embarked on a successful world-tour and celebrated the return of keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson after a decade’s absence.

During that time, the band continued working on their first new album in 10 years which includes recording sessions at the legendary Abbey Road studios with The London Contemporary Orchestra.

Sigur Rós Tour Dates