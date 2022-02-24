Sigur Rós Announce 2022 World Tour

Home News Tara Mobasher February 24th, 2022 - 3:50 PM

The Icelandic rock band, Sugur Rós have announced their first world tour in almost five years, and revealed their first set of tour dates. Members Jónsi and George Holm will once again be joined by former member Kjartan Sveinsson after his decade-long hiatus from the band.

Sigur Rós is currently in the midst of recording their first new studio album since 2013’s release of Kveikur. They will begin the tour April 30 in Festival Vaivén, Mexico and conclude June 18 in New York, New York. The band will go through Austin, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, and more.

The tour dates can be viewed below.

Sigur Rós – World Tour 2022

Sat. 4/30 – Festival Vaivén, Mexico

Tue. 5/3 – Citibanamex Auditorium, Monterrey

Thu. 5/5 – Auditorio Telmex GuadalajaraMon. 5/9 Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Wed. 5/11 Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR

Fri. 5/13 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

Tue. 5/17 Frost Amphitheater – Stanford, CA

Thu. 5/19 Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, CA

Mon. 5/23 ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin TX

Tue. 5/24 ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin TX

Wed. 5/25 Winspear Opera House – Dallas, TX

Fri. 5/27 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA

Sat. 5/28 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Tue. 5/31 State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

Wed. 6/1 Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

Fri. 6/3 Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI

Sat. 6/4 Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL

Mon. 6/6 The Anthem – Washington, D.C.

Tue. 6/7 The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

Wed. 6/8 Boch Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

Fri. 6/10 Place des Arts – Montreal, QC

Sat. 6/11 Meridian Hall – Toronto, ON

Tue. 6/14 Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

Fri. 6/17 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

Sat. 6/18 Beacon Theatre – New York, NY