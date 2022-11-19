Sigur Rós To Livestream Final Show Of Tour On Nov 25 From Reykjavík

Home News Gracie Chunes November 19th, 2022 - 12:07 PM

On Friday, November 18, Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós announced that they would be livestreaming the last show of their 2022 tour, their first one since 2017. The bands final show is in their hometown Reykjavík at Laugardalshöllin on Friday, November 25 at 8pm gmt/12pm pst/ 3pm est. The show will be streamed via Veeps.

Sigur Rós will be joined by string quartet, Amiina and horn section Brassgat í Bala. It is the first time the trio will be performing on stage together in fourteen years. Tickets are priced at $14.99 and the stream will be available to watch for all ticket holders up to 48 hours after broadcast. Tickets will not be available to purchase after the air date and must be purchased in advance. Find tickets and more information here.

Last month, Sigur Rós digitally reissued their untitled 2022 album, ( ), which was remastered by legendary engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound. The remastered album includes unheard studio sessions of existing tracks and two B-Sides from the original “Untitled 1” single. It is expected that Sigur Rós will release a new album in 2023.

Stream ( ) here.