Jónsi Of Sigur Rós Releases New Album Obsidian Alongside Visual Art Installation In New York

Icelandic musician Jónsi of post-rock band Sigur Rós has surprise-released a new album titled, Obsidian, alongside a visual art installation at the Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York. The album was co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley, contributing to the ambient-driven sound.

According to Jónsi, Obsidian, was inspired by the recent eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland that has lain dormant for nearly 800 years. Coming in at 10 tracks, lasting over an hour, the album contains extra long cuts. The song titles all reference sights, textures, and aromas of Iceland, and the album as a whole is deeply rooted in the nature of Iceland. There are sounds of rushing winds and cascading water that envelop the listener in the serenity of Iceland. Jónsi is also an expert at layering vocals over orchestral passages.

Jónsi is an interdisciplinary artist so his album Obsidian was also premiered through a series of sculptural works. He engineered immersive installations that reconfigure the act of listening through sight, smell, taste, and touch. As an artist, Jónsi says he desires to create tangible sculptures using invisible materials. He combines sounds and scents in his installations to transport viewers to his memory.

Last year, Jónsi released his album, Shiver, that had much more pop influence than Obsidian. As a founding member of Sigur Rós, he has also made music for film, as a solo artist, and as a duo, Jónsi and Alex. His artistic talents span further than just music, from creating his own custom scents to wood-carving to formulating anti-anxiety CBD tinctures.

Obsidian Tracklist

1. Vikur

2. Ambrox

3. Kvika

4. Pyralone

5. Obsidian

6. Cypriol

7. Eyja

8. Öskufall

9. Vetiverol

10. Hedione