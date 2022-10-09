Sigur Rós Announce ( ) 20th Anniversary Reissue For October 2022 Release, Share Unreleased Demo, “Untitled #7”

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 9th, 2022 - 7:13 PM

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of their 3rd untitled LP ( ), Sigur Rós has announced a reissue of the album set to be released digitally on October 27th and physically on November 25th. Remastered by legendary engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound, fans of Sigur Rós will not want to miss the reissue l of one of the band’s very first albums!

While both the digital and physical versions of the new LP will feature an abundance of never-before-heard studio sessions of existing songs, bonus material, and B-side tracks, the physical set will include even more rarities and exclusives such as deluxe demos for fans to enjoy, like “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song) and more. Originally recorded in an empty swimming pool in Aláfoss, Iceland, Sigur Rós once again capitalizes on the sense of mystery and false expectation in their rerelease of ( )as the band sings in a whole new language made of their own creation: Hopelandic. The tracklist for the reissue of ( ), including all bonus material, can be found below.

Sigur Rós has also just shared an unreleased demo of Untitled #7, the newest single following the formal release of the 2002 recording of their live orchestral performance Odin’s Raven Magic in 2020 and the 2021 reissue of the band’s fifth album Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust that originally came out more than a decade ago in 2008.

Sigur Rós ( ) Remastered (Krunk)

Tracklist

1. “Untitled #1” — “Vaka” (The name of Orri’s daughter)

2. “Untitled #2” — “Fyrsta” (The first song)

3. “Untitled #3” — “Samskeyti” (Attachment)

4. “Untitled #4” — “Njósnavélin’ (The Spy Machine)

5. “Untitled #5” — “Alafoss” (The location of the band’s studio)

6. “Untitled #6” — “E-bow” [Georg uses an E-bow on this song]

7. “Untitled #7” — “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song)

8. “Untitled #8” — “Popplagið” (The Pop Song)

9. “Untitled #7” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

10. “Untitled #6” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

11. “Untitled #8” (Jacobs Studio Sessions)*

12. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 1 (Small Disc 1)*

13. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 2 (Small Disc 2) *

14. “Untitled #9 — “Smáskífa” 3 (Small Disc 3) *

*BONUS MATERIAL

