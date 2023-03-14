Love And Rockets Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 14th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

Today English rock band Love and Rockets have announced a string of dates which will follow their performance at this year’s Cruel World Festival on May 20 in Pasadena, California.

Love and Rockets will be performing in Los Angelas, Oakland, Salt Lake City and Portland before wrapping things up in Seattle.

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences.

Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.

Love and Rockets have announced themselves to the world with their take on the classic Temptations song “Ball Of Confusion” where it became a huge seller and a popular club hit in the US and Canada.

Also the tune went gold and it marked the beginning of a career that would span an impressive 14 years and 7 albums.

The legacy of the band has only grown, with more people realizing the extent of their influence, and generations of new fans discovering them.

The list of artists who cite their influence are The Flaming Lips, The Dandy Warhols, A Place To Bury Strangers, Jane’s Addiction, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Beck, Maynard Keenan, Dubfire and the Pixies.

Love And Rockets West Coast Tour Dates