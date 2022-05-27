BAUHAUS postpones Colorado and Arizona dates due to illness

The legendary rock band BAUHAUS just came with some devastating news for fans. Their spring tour has been delayed due to illnesses from the band members. Fortunately, the illness is not covid-related, however, this means that they will not be playing tonight, May 27 at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, AZ. The band is currently working to find new dates to host the show as well as the show last night at Denver, Colorado-which was also delayed.
First, the band will also play all across Europe! From Spain to the UK. The tour will then sneak its way in Ontario, Canada for one show this September 6. Then, the rock band will play all across North America, from New York to Arizona. Here is the up to date tour location/date list:
BAUHAUAS Europe/North America Tour Date/Location
06/04 -Barcelona, ES @ Primavera
06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival
08/19 – London, UK @ 02 Academy
08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
08/24 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival
08/27 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History
09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/14- New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater
09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
All tickets purchased for the delayed shows will be honored.
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva