BAUHAUS postpones Colorado and Arizona dates due to illness

May 27th, 2022

The legendary rock band BAUHAUS just came with some devastating news for fans. Their spring tour has been delayed due to illnesses from the band members. Fortunately, the illness is not covid-related, however, this means that they will not be playing tonight, May 27 at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, AZ. The band is currently working to find new dates to host the show as well as the show last night at Denver, Colorado-which was also delayed.

First, the band will also play all across Europe! From Spain to the UK. The tour will then sneak its way in Ontario, Canada for one show this September 6. Then, the rock band will play all across North America, from New York to Arizona. Here is the up to date tour location/date list:

BAUHAUAS Europe/North America Tour Date/Location

06/04 -Barcelona, ES @ Primavera

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival

08/19 – London, UK @ 02 Academy

08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

08/24 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival

08/27 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14- New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle



All tickets purchased for the delayed shows will be honored.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva