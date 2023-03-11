Rival Sons Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates and Share New Song “Bird In The Hand”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 11th, 2023 - 10:29 AM

Rival Sons have released a new single, “Bird In The Hand” off their upcoming album DARKFIGHTER, set to be released Friday, June 2. Along will this new song, the band also announced a 2023 North American tour kicking off in mid-May. Check out the new song and tour dates below.

The new single boasts the classic Rival Sons sound with a green visual on YouTube. Rival Sons singer Jay Buchannan commented on the new single saying, “There’s a lyric in there, ‘Let’s go down to the river where the water runs still and deep, to scatter the ashes of the mess I used to be.’ You can burn through a whole lot of time just trying to find your lane, your realized intention. At some point you accept reincarnation as a waking process. Build, refine and burn again and again and the lyric, ‘A bird in the hand, now that’s a miracle I can believe’ is the immersive commitment to the present.” The band also shared that a companion album to DARKFIGHTER will be coming in late 2023 entitled LIGHTBRINGER.

The upcoming tour, dubbed The DARKFIGHTER Tour, will run through May and June with support from The Black Angels, The Record Company and Starcrawler. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here. The tour will also feature some festival performances from the band. Later this month, Rival Sons can also be seen supporting Greta Van Fleet.

“SO happy to finally announce our full North America headline tour and have new music to play for you,” guitarist Scott Holiday shared in a statement. “Expect this tour to comprise of the forthcoming DARKFIGHTER album in its entirety, along with familiar songs and a few deeper cuts. We’re working on plans to make it extra special. With a big added bonus of the incredible acts we’re taking with us: The Black Angels, The Record Company and Starcrawler. It’s going to make for a REALLY fantastic night of music!” (Consequence)

The DARKFIGHTER Tour dates are as follows:

! supporting Greta Van Fleet * The Record Company ^ Black Angels # Starcrawler + festival date

3/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena !

3/21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center !

3/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center !

3/26 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center !

3/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center !

5/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *#

5/12 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *#

5/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *#

5/16 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *#

5/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *#

5/18 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *#

5/20 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville (Festival)

5/21 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater *#

5/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National *#

5/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *#

5/26 – Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheater *

5/27 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple (Festival)

5/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

5/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *#

5/31 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *#

6/1 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

6/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *#

6/4 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *#

6/6 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *#

6/8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^#

6/9 – Chicago, IL @ Radius ^#

6/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^#

6/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^#

6/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5 ^#

6/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant ^#

6/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral ^#

6/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^#

6/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^#

