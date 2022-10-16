Rival Sons Announce New Album Darkfighter For March 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “Nobody Wants To Die”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 16th, 2022 - 4:17 PM

Rock band Rival Sons has announced their upcoming album Darkfighter, and with the news comes a music video for the album’s track “Nobody Wants To Die” The video features direction from Eli Sokhn and production by Dave Cobb. The video is entertaining and shows the band committing a robbery and escaping from a police chase, a testament to living life on the edge.

In an interview with Heavy Consequence, lead vocalist Jay Buchnan talks about the track, saying “You live your life knowing that the sword of Damocles is hanging over your head by a thread. You’re fully aware of the impermanence of your existence, but you can’t think about it all the time – or it’ll fuck your life up.” In regards to the album in its entirety, Buchnan states that “Darkfighter represents the cultural mitosis of isolation, the pandemic, and the national fabric of the US getting looser and looser. When I say “cultural mitosis,” there are lines being drawn constantly. We’re so divided, and you can’t step over the lines without offending someone. It certainly informed my writing.” Guitarist Scott Holiday also added input, saying “Records are a healthy form of escapism. I hope this one takes you as far away as possible. Our intent was to create a cinematic body of work. As soon as the doors shut behind you, you’re enveloped on the ride. This is the sound of us really coming into our own. We’ve gotten further from our influences and gotten closer to what we are. Darkfighter sounds like the Rival Sons.”

Darkfighter Tracklist:

Mirrors Nobody Wants to Die Bird in the Hand Bright Light Rapture Guillotine Horses Breath Darkside

