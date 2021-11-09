Greta Van Fleet Announce ‘Dreams In Gold’ Spring 2022 International Tour Dates Featuring Rival Sons And The Velveteers

Home News Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 5:12 PM

Greta Van Fleet has brought the sound of classic rock to teenage audiences since their first EP “Black Smoke Rising” was released in 2017. In spring 2022, they will continue to bring their live sound across the country in an international tour.

The “Dreams in Gold” tour celebrates their latest album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which Liam Thropp described as “the creation of something timeless.” The tour starts in the band’s hometown in Michigan on March 10 — and four other Michigan cities after — then moves across the Atlantic in June. The final show is in Manchester on June 29. Rival Sons and The Velveteers will be joining them on the tour, both of which are critically-acclaimed groups. After releasing Feral Sons in 2019, Rival Sons toured with the classic grunge band Stone Temple Pilots.

Perhaps the tour will enhance the same experiences that influenced the album: “It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen,” guitarist Jake Kiszka says of the album, “and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth.”

The Grammy Award-winning group headlined four shows in 2021 on their “Strange Horizons” tour, performing in Nashville, Bridgeport, CT, Chicago and LA. This brief tour allowed the group to share the #1 Billboard Rock Album across the country, and now they can share it around the world.

GRETA VAN FLEET

DREAMS IN GOLD — 2022 TOUR DATES

March 10—Wings Event Center—Kalamazoo, MI

March 12—The DeltaPlex Arena—Grand Rapids, MI

March 13—Dow Event Center—Saginaw, MI

March 16—Dort Financial Center—Flint, MI

March 17—EMU Convocation Center—Ypsilanti, MI

March 19— Mountain Health Arena—Huntington, WV

March 22—Kohl Center—Madison, WI

March 23—Resch Center—Green Bay, WI

March 25—CHI Health Center Omaha—Omaha, NE

March 26— Peoria Civic Center—Peoria, IL

March 29—Heritage Bank Center—Cincinnati, OH

March 30— GIANT Center — Hershey, PA

April 1—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

April 2—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

May 3 —Qualistage — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 16—Pepsi Center—Mexico City, Mexico

June 5—Grona Lund—Stockholm, Sweden

June 11—Theatre Antique de Vienne—Vienne, France

June 14—Tanzbrunnen—Cologne, Germany

June 15—Jarhunderthalle—Frankfurt, Germany

June 23—Fairview—Dublin, Ireland

June 25—Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

June 29—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz