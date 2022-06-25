The Record Company Announce Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Rendition Of “Hound Dog”

Home News Finneas Gregory June 25th, 2022 - 10:50 PM

Grammy-nominated rock band The Record Company, recently announced their Fall 2022 U.S. tour dates and shared their cover of “Hound Dog” the rock and roll classic popularized by Big Mama Thornton and Elvis Presley.

Though The Record Company initially recorded their cover of “Hound Dog” in 2020 while working on their EP Side Project, they chose not to release it. But, following the recently renewed popularity of Elvis, the band finally decided it was time to debut their rendition.

In a press release, Vos describes what inspired him to cover the rock and roll classic, stating: “I love the song ‘Hound Dog.’ I grew up with the Elvis version and found the Big Mama Thornton version later in life, so when we got together to do this track, we took the lyric inspiration from Thornton’s original and some of the attitude inspiration from the Elvis version, twisted it together, changed the chords around, and made something that doesn’t sound very much like either.”

The Record Company’s rendition of “Hound Dog” can be listened to on most major streaming platforms. Additionally, an especially charming live version is available to stream on Youtube, featuring Bassist Alex Stiff’s dog, Seeger.

The Record Company’s 2022 tour will take them through several U.S. states, with them stopping to play at several noteworthy venues, such as the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, California, and the Park West in Chicago, Illinois.

The Record Company Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

10/02 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

10/20 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

10/21 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

10/22 – Madison Theater – Covington, KY

10/24 – The Howard – Washington, DC

10/25 – White Eagle Hall – Jersey City, NJ

10/27 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

10/28 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

10/29 – Royale – Boston, MA

10/31 – Race Street Live – Holyoke, MA

11/01 – Buffalo Iron Works – Buffalo, NY

11/03 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

11/04 – Park West – Chicago, IL

11/05 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

11/07 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

11/08 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

11/10 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

11/11 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

11/12 – The Center – Jackson, WY

11/15 – The Crocodile” – Seattle, WA

11/16 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

11/18 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/19 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

With an upcoming tour with 23 dates in 17 states, as well as a cover “Hound Dog” providing a new take on an old classic, The Record Company and their fans have a lot to be happy about this summer.