PVRIS Debuts Two New Singles & Short Film “Anywhere But Here” & “Animal”

Pop rock band PVRIS has recently released two new singles titled, “Anywhere But Here” and “Animal,” along with an accompanying short film that features both tracks. The multi-talented Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, who founded the genre-spanning act, is proving that her creative juices continue to give.

“Tell me lies/Soothe my soul/Say my name/Take me home,” is what Gunnulfsen sings in “Anywhere But Here.” Her ethereal vocals combined with the sweet, strong melody of the single provides an alluring sound.

Gunnulfsen expressed in a recent statement that “Anywhere But Here” is about wanting to escape your surroundings. My whole life I’ve always found myself restless and eager to be somewhere else… I think a lot of us experience that to some degree, a longing to be somewhere or with someone you can’t necessarily identify.”

In the short film, directed by Jax Anderson, Gunnulfsen can be seen in all white clothing running through a green field for the first three and a half minutes, as she sings her lyrics from “Anywhere But Here.” The singer is also seen drowning in a glass box filled to the brim with water – a stark contrast to the carefree way in which she runs around in the other scenes.

When the second song, “Animal” starts, the atmosphere is wildly different – both in the production that takes on a more alternative style, and in the visuals. Gunnulfsen is literally controlled in a glass box by someone in a mask across the room as she sings, “Don’t tell me that you know me/Sayin’ what I feel, what I do, what I want/Quit acting like you own me.”

““Animal” is all about defiance, breaking free of control whether it’s from other people, or from ourselves.” Gunnulfsen says. “It can even be looked at through a wider lens and interpreted as defiance towards “the man”, government, or the algorithms that run our lives, that “know us.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva