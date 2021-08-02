Pvris Shares New Song “Monster” and Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin August 2nd, 2021 - 3:11 PM

American rock duo Duo Pvris have shared a new song called “Monster,” a thrumming, exciting electronic track. The song is the duo’s first release since their 2020 album Use Me.

The song is about watching someone become unrecognizable from bad influence. “How could you let them turn you into a monster?/Your bridge started to burn when you ran all across it /I guess you never learn ‘til you live and you lost it/Live and you lost it,” sings Lynn Gunn, over a hypnotic techno beat.

In addition to their newest song, Pvris announced that they’ll be touring the US in August and September 2021. The tour will start August 6 in Detroit at The Majestic Theatre and wrap up September 2 in Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Pvris performed their album Use Me on live stream in April. Read mxdwn’s review of the livestream here. Mxdwn also interviewed Pvris’ frontwoman, Lynn Gunn on her health challenges, late releases and Use Me last September. To read that interview, click here.

Pvris Summer 2021 Tour Dates

8/​​6 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Café

8/7 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

8/8 Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

8/10 Boston, MA – House Of Blues

8/11 New York, NY – Webster Hall

8/13 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

8/14 Harrisburg, PA – Club XL

8/17 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

8/18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

8/19 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

8/21 Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

8/22 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

8/24 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

8/25 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

8/27 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

8/28 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

8/30 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

9/1 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

9/2 Hollywood, CA – Fonda Theatre

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi