Skrillex Releases New Song “Ratata” Featuring Missy Elliott And Mr. Oizo

Home News Ally Najera February 26th, 2023 - 7:03 PM

Skrillex just announced the release of a new single, “Ratata” which features big-ticket names. Long-time singer, Missy Elliot and producer Mr. Oizo appear on the second song of the album. The song is featured on the artist’s latest album release, Quest Of Fire with a total of fifteen tracks.

The song maintains an electric-pop tempo that stays upbeat for the duration of the song. It opens with the techno beats which immediately follows with Missy Elliot’s rap verse. The rhythm segues into the repetitive line – “This the kind of a beat that go Ratata” also sang by Missy Elliot. This catchy, echoed line is layered with the fun beat of the song. For the entire two minutes this track lasts, it holds a steady paced beat.