Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Musician/Activist Ani DiFranco Join Forces on Empowering New Song “Disorders”

Roy Lott June 22nd, 2022 - 11:25 PM

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and musician/activist Ani DiFranco have teamed up on their newly released song “Disorders.” All proceeds go to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which aims to remove the financial and logistical barriers to abortion access. “Disorders” is a production of Loosegroove and Righteous Babe Records. The lyrics and melody were created by DiFranco. Gossard, Josh Evans, Skerik and Stanton Moor helped create the track. The mid-tempo song is similar to a classic ’90s soft rock tune with light guitar, light drum strings and smooth vocals. Check out the track below.

Gossard revealed that the song was six years in the making, with Skerik suggesting DiFranco’s vocals should be added to the song. “Ani’s fierce melodic independence and her visceral in-the-moment vocal performance took this track to a much higher plane. I’m thrilled to have been part of this song and to have had the chance to collaborate with this incredible group of artists.” DiFranco also gave praise to Skerik, saying that she “…marveled that anyone could record a song that sounded so cohesive and fully realized with no melody or lyric to guide it. I felt instantly inspired and honored. I was invited to sing about whatever I wanted.”

She added “I am so grateful for men like Stone, Skerik, Stanton — not just for the blessing of this track and the honor of being invited into it, but for actually seeing women in their full humanity and being willing to stand with them.” More information on the National Network of Abortion Funds is available on the organization’s website.

