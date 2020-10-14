Jonny Polonsky Announces New Album Power and Greed and Money and Sex and Death for November 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Summer Soldier” Featuring Jane Wiedlin

Home News Aaron Grech October 14th, 2020 - 9:53 PM

It’s been only seven months since Jonny Polonsky released his last studio album, Kingdom of Sleep, but he’s already back with a new studio album release Power and Greed and Money and Sex and Death, due out November 13 on Ghostworks Recordings. He released a single. “Summer Soldiers” featuring Jane Wiedlin last month.

“Summer Soldiers” is an eclectic electronic song with a steady dance-inspired beat and bass, with Polonsky giving a unique vocal performance adding a blend of psychedelic and a pinch of goth influences. This blend gives the track’s contemplative lyrics a more mystic dimension, with an otherworldly feel.

“With these songs, I wanted to be as bold and stark and in your face as possible,” Jonny Polonsky stated in a press release. “I wanted the vocals really loud and dry, so that you can understand all the words. I wanted it to feel kind of like an avalanche. To me, that’s what it’s like out in the world these days – overwhelming and intense. That’s what the title is about, too.”

This otherworldly experience was also present in his most recent studio album Kingdom of Sleep, which was described by mxdwn reviewer Brittany Pratt as “reminiscent of films like Blade Runner and ‘80s rock.” This project was supported by its singles “The Weeping Souls” and “Ghost Like Soul,” featuring Cedric Bixlr-Zavala, who is best known for his role with The Mars Volta. Polonsky gained notoriety as a guitarist and for working with artists such as Puscifer, Neil Diamond and The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks.

Power and Greed and Money and Sex and Death track list

1. Electric Tears

2. In Between Worlds

3. Imitation Life

4. Summer Soldiers (feat. Jane Wiedlin)

5. Under Your Spell

6. Completely Surrounded by Love

7. Know My Name

8. Where the Sunset Sets