Todd Rundgren Calls Kanye West “Dilettante” Expresses Frustration Over Working On Donda

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

Todd Rundgren opens up about about his experience working with Kanye West, which he calls “frustrating.” Rundgren was put into contact with Kanye West by the rapper’s longtime collaborator 88-keys, and the two have been working together throughout the course of the rapper’s latest album. This makes it surprising to hear that Rundgren started feeling frustrated through the creation process for DONDA, about which he says he amassed “three albums worth of Kanye stems on my computer.”

He says about the beginnings of their collaboration with Ultimate Classic Rock: “I didn’t mind working on his gospel stuff. If you want to sing about Jesus, go ahead, I don’t care. I’ll help ya do it, you know? If you want to sing about your troubles with your wife, go ahead and do it. I don’t care.”

However it seems things turned rocky towards the end of their time collaborating, ““When it got into the homestretch in July, I just said, ‘That’s enough for me. I have no idea whether any of this is being used.’ You don’t get much feedback from him regarding what it is.” He went on to say that it was this lack of feedback that made him feel like maybe he was better off elsewhere, stating “If I can contribute something, fine. If I can’t, just let me know. I’m out of here… There is a possibility that I’m actually in there somewhere. There’s so much junk in that record!”

In terms of West’s process in creating the record, Rundgren talks about the potentially performative aspects of West’s thought process: ”

“He’s just a dilettante at this point. Nobody would regularly make records like that unless they had stupid money to throw around. Nobody rents a stadium to make a record in. Nobody flies in the entire world of hip-hop just to croak one syllable, just so you can say that everybody was on it.”

So far there is no response from West or his team about Rundgren’s comments.