The Late Johnny Thunders Shares Live Cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 2:04 PM

The late Johnny Thunders‘s new live single “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’‘ is now available on digital platforms via Golden Robot Records and is taken from the upcoming live album Cosa Nostra: Live At The Mudd Club 1983 Gothenburg.

The track is a cover from singer Nancy Sinatra’s classic with an atmospheric approach that makes you feel like you’ve been transported into the live audience watching Thunders make it his own musical madness. Although this version is sharper and louder than the original, the sound of the original guitar riffs and twang can be felt blasting from the speakers.

Thunders is a true punk rock legend. He shot to stardom as a founding member of the iconic New York Dolls, but after a stint with the Dolls he went on to form his own band Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers. Thunders sadly lost his life in 1991 aged just 38, but his legacy lives on to this day. He was one of the true Godfathers of the US punk scene.

“All I ever wanted was to make the kids dance” said Thunders