Fall Out Boy Reveals Weird Tracklist for New Album So Much (For) Stardust

Gracie Chunes March 3rd, 2023 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Iconic rock band Fall Out Boy has officially released the track list for their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust. For weeks now the band had been sending mysterious seashells with single tracks listed inside to fans, the finally shared the full track listing on Friday, March 3. The new album is set to be released on Friday, March 24 via Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records.

Earlier this week, Fall Out Boy landed their first career No. 1 single at Alternative Radio with “Love From the Other Side.” This summer, the band will be going on a world tour entitled “So Much For (Tour) Dust.” The tour will kick off with a hometown show on Wednesday, June 21 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, before continuing to tour across North America. In October, the band will hit the road in the UK and Europe, joined by Bring Me The Horizon. Find tickets and more information here.

So Much (For) Stardust track listing is as follows:

Love From the Other Side

Heartbreak Feels So Good

Hold Me Like a Grudge

Fake Out

Heaven, Iowa

So Good Right Now

The Pink Seashell feat. Ethan Hawke

I Am My Own Muse

Flu Game

Baby Annihilation

The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)

What a Time To Be Alive

So Much (For) Stardust

Stream “Love From the Other Side” here.

Pre-order So Much (For) Stardust here.