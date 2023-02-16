Paramore Shares Trippy Music Video for “Running Out Of Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 12:55 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to spin.com rock band Paramore have shared their brand new music video for “Running Out Of Time” which features lead singer Hayley Williams running into a themed Alice in Wonderland dream world through a guitar case while being stalked by huge musical instruments.

The video is directed by Ivanna Borin and the clip shows Williams in a Vivienne Westwood bustier from 1990 while wearing a yellow dress from the late punk fashion designer’s 2016 spring and summer collection. Also the song finds the singer making the excuse “I ran out of time” for many of her personal and professional responsibilities such as forgetting to bring flowers to a neighbor, being too lazy to walk her dog farther than the driveway, or sending a condolence card.

In the article Williams discusses in greater detail what the true meaning behind “Running Out Of Time” is all about.

“When we first started writing the album, I wanted to challenge myself to write about ordinary things. I am horrific at time management and that feels about like the most mundane thing anyone could talk about … seemed like a fun challenge. It kept me from getting all deep and dark, which is actually an easier place, internally, for me to dwell. Then again, expanding on those feelings isn’t all that different from the anxieties a lot of us feel about living on planet earth in 2023.”

Paramore have started their massive an extensive world tour in support of This Is Why at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. The group will open for Taylor Swift on the first two dates of the Eras tour on March 17-18 in Glendale Arizona.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin