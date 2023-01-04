Kings of Thrash Announces Winter 2023 US Tour Dates; The Band Reveals They Will Perform Two Megadeth Albums in Full

Home News Karan Singh January 4th, 2023 - 2:21 PM

A Megadeth side project is now in effect, but its focus still remains its parent group. Last year, former bassist David Ellefson formed Kings of Thrash with guitarist Jeff Young, who also played with the metal icons during their peak in the late 80s. They have now announced a tour during which they plan on performing two Megadeth albums, head to toe!

The United States tour will take place from February to March and will see the veterans playing 1985’s Killing Is My Business … and Business Is Good and 1988’s So Far, So Good … So What in their entirety (Young only played on the studio version of the latter). Tickets are available here.

With singer-guitarist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching completing the four-man lineup, the newly formed band performed for the first time this past October. The live recording of the set, titled Best of the West…Live at the Whisky A Go Go, is scheduled to drop on March 24 as a joint audio/visual package. The 17-track show was shot at the landmark venue in West Hollywood and even featured an appearance from former Megadeth drummer Chris Poland.

Ellefson was asked to leave Megadeth in 2021 after online sexual activity involving him and a young woman became public. Following this, joined hard-rock supergroup the Lucid and also formed extreme-metal outfit Dieth last year. (Consequence) Kings of Thrash’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Hatriot:

2/16 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

2/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

2/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

2/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

2/21 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

2/22 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

2/24 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

2/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar And Venue

2/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

2/28 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

3/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

3/03 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

3/04 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

3/05 – Harrisburg, PA @ Midtown Arts Center

3/07 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

3/08 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

3/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

3/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

3/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

3/14 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

3/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson