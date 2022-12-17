Megadeth Reveals Disturbing Music Video For “Killing Time”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 17th, 2022 - 2:13 PM

Metal band Megadeth has shared the music video for their song “Killing Time,” from their latest studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Titled “Chapter V: Killing Time”, the video is the fifth installment of the band’s epic multi-part short film revealing the origins of the band’s iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Directed by Leo Liberti, the disturbing music video continues the story of the previous videos. Featuring the band performing the song, we see mascot Vic Rattlehead in an intense battle.

According to Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, “Killing Time” is not about homicide, but procrastination. “It’s about people who are lackadaisical and waste their time. But time is the most valuable thing we have in this world. How many beats of the heart do I have left? How many breaths I am going to take before my last? How many times will I get to say ‘I love you’ again to my wife, to my kids, to my fans? I don’t know, but I’m going to cherish every moment.” shares Mustaine.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is Megadeth’s highest charting album and the band received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for “Best Metal Performance” for the song “We’ll Be Back,” from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! (Blabbermouth)

