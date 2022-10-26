Taylor Swift Joins Bon Iver For Live Performance Of “Exile”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 26th, 2022 - 11:49 PM

On October 26, the legendary popstar and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surprised fans by joining the Wisconsin-based indie folk outfit Bon Iver on stage to perform their collaborative track, “Exile.” The track was originally released as part of Taylor Swift’s 2020 album, Folklore.

The appearance came as a surprise to fans of Bon Iver, who did not anticipate a showing from the famed popstar. In her appearance on the massive, blue colored stage, Taylor stands in the middle, singing a few notes before the crowd erupts in applause. Multiple fans took to social media to share footage of the event, while also expressing their surprise at Taylor Swift’s attendance.

One fan, Bruce Daisley, posts a 30 second clip of the event, saying “OMZG Taylor Swift comes on with Bon Iver,” later saying that, in the footage, “You can hear me screaming.” See the footage of Taylor Swift performing with Bon Iver below.

OMZG Taylor Swift comes on with Bon Iver pic.twitter.com/Ud9sE5Pgtw — Bruce Daisley (@brucedaisley) October 26, 2022

The show on Wednesday took place as part of Bon Iver’s 2022 Tour, which kicked off in Spring. Wednesday’s show was held at London’s SSE Wembley Arena, the band’s second performance at the venue in the tour.

Recently, Taylor Swift dropped her tenth studio album, Midnights. On October 25, the artist teased multiple tour dates in support of the new album.