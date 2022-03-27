Phoebe Bridgers Writes Heartfelt Essay For Bon Iver’s Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Edition Release

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 27th, 2022 - 2:52 PM

If you thought you were a huge Bon Iver fan, then you’ve got some competition. Alternative/Indie rock singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who will be going on tour this summer, wrote a special essay for Bon Iver’s 10th-anniversary edition of Bon Iver, Bon Iver. The 2011 album will be released again in celebration of its 10th anniversary. According to Stereogum, the expanded reissue will feature cool add-ons, including long-time fan Bridgers’ “intimate personal essay.”

In Bridgers’ essay, she writes in a second-person perspective and shares the details of her special memories that are attached to Bon Iver as a long-time fan and their second studio album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver. She writes, “The second Bon Iver record came out. It did not sound the way you expected. It was massive, sprawling, unbelievably complex–The Beach Boys on opiates. You starfished on your rocket sheets with your headphones turned all the way up. ‘Towers’ was your first favorite song. You had a formula where you listen to it three times, then listen to three other songs to cleanse your palette before listening to it again. You put on ‘Holocene’ if you wanted to feel like a main character; ‘Wash’ if you wanted to take a walk and make everything you looked at feel sad. You read about the album’s lyrical themes, cities like Perth and Portland, and how the significance we put on place is really just about people and the passage of time. You could count the times you’d left California on your thumbs. It didn’t matter.” The full essay can be read on Stereogum, as well as on the expanded reissue.

The reissue will also include five songs from Justin Vernon and S. Carey’s AIR Studios session, which has never been released physically or through DSPs. It will also include new packaging and “a blind embossed version of the original cover art.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz