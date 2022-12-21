Rosie Thomas Shares Enchanting New Christmas Single “We Should Be Together” Featuring Sufjan Stevens

The hipster power duo is back together, and this time, to celebrate Christmas! Singer-songwriters Rosie Thomas and Sufjan Stevens, both of whom have a track record of spreading holiday cheer, have released a new Christmas single titled “We Should Be Together.” Check it out below:

Thomas said the following about the above single: “Christmas can be a bittersweet time, and the world can feel hopeless and lonely fairly often, but there’s some kind of magic around Christmas that brings hope and togetherness, or at least that possibility, which I guess is hope. Though this story is framed within a relationship, the larger themes and longings are more universal. We all need hope, and we need each other. The song started with my husband. He had the melody and arrangement and even the chorus. Together we worked on the verses. We’re a pretty great writing team, which just naturally came together over time, and has been really enjoyable. We finish each other’s… sandwiches. This song’s a beauty, and it was great having Sufjan hop in and make it even richer of course – our little Christmas miracle himself.”

The Christmas spirit has always been central to her character — A Very Rosie Christmas, known best for the track “Why Can’t It Be Christmastime All Year,” was named to Rolling Stone’s list of Essential Christmas Albums.