Sufjan Stevens Shares Two New Reworked Versions Of “Fourth Of July”

Finneas Gregory July 2nd, 2022 - 11:48 AM

Legendary grammy-winning musician Sufjan Stevens has released two alternate versions of his song “Fourth of July” off his critically acclaimed 2015 album Carrie & Lowell.

According to an article on the website BrooklynVegan, Stevens released these two new renditions on July 1st to celebrate his 47th birthday.

The first of the alternate versions, “Fourth of July (Dumbo Version)” was recorded in Steven’s old Brooklyn studio in 2014. This version features significantly fewer effects than the version that made it onto the album. The song’s iconic ethereal synth is missing, replaced with a plucky ukelele, whose light notes complement and contrast the song’s sad theme.

The second alternate version, “Fourth of July (April Base Version)” was also recorded in 2014 at acclaimed indie artist Justin Vernon’s Eau Clare, Wisconsin studio, April Base. This version features haunting backing vocals as well as the previously mentioned ukelele. It also has more effects and backing instruments, making this version far more similar to the final version included on Steven’s 2015 album Carrie & Lowell.

The two brand new renditions of “Fourth of July” are available on most major music streaming platforms and youtube. Additionally, the alternate versions will receive a physical release on a red 7″ vinyl that is currently available for fans to purchase but is not shipping until December 2nd of this year.

These two new alternate versions are definitely a pleasant surprise to Steven’s multitude of fans, as well as a fascinating look into the history of one of his most well-known songs.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna