Palms Release Unreleased Tracks “Opening Titles” And “End Credits”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 25th, 2023 - 7:47 PM

American supergroup Palms have released two previously unreleased songs, “Opening Titles” and “End Credits.” The group formed in 2011, but haven’t released any new music in almost 10 years. Check out the new songs below.

The two songs have been combined into one 10 minute long video with a palms visualizer.

Palms is made up of Deftones’ vocalist Chino Moreno and three members of the post-metal band Isis: bassist Jeff Caxide, drummer Aaron Harris and guitarist Bryant Clifford Meyer.

The group released their one and only album, Palms, in 2013. They then released a remix of one of their songs in 2015 and that’s the last we have heard from them until now. The band toured in 2014 but have not performed together since. For any and all updates for the supergroup check out their website.