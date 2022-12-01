Chino Moreno And Shaun Lopez Of Crosses Discuss Split With Chuck Doom

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 4:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today consequence.net reported that Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez of ††† (Crosses) openly discussed about the difficult decision to continue the project without onetime member Chuck Doom.

The Moreno, Lopez and Doom formed Crosses in 2011, released three EPs and a 2014 self-titled album. The group went on hiatus until 2020, without Doom. Moreno and Lopez mentioned in a new interview with Kerrang!, the hiatus was mostly because of the professional relationship between the duo and Doom.

“[Chuck] was going this way, I was going that way, and Chino was caught in the middle,” Lopez said “I think Chuck wanted to do his solo thing and involve Chino, which kind of meant he wanted to do Crosses without me. … It was a bummer because the whole reason this stopped for that many years is because of one person and that one person isn’t in Crosses now.”

During the interview Moreno discusses the decision to continue Crosses without Doom which wasn’t an easy choice because he and Moreno have collaborated in Team Sleep and Doom’s Saudade project. But as for the group to exist, a change had to be made for the sake of Moreno’s and Doom’s friendship.

“It was a really tough thing,” Moreno said. “It wasn’t a decision we made, like, ‘We want to do this without Chuck.’ He just really wasn’t present, he had other projects he was taking more interest in. There were two options: either we don’t do it at all, or we try it with just us two. We chose the latter. Mine and Chuck’s friendship has suffered because of that, sadly, because I love that dude. I appreciate him as a musician, and as a friend. Hopefully, we work that out at some point.”

Moreno and Lopez have revived Crosses, reached a deal with Warner Records and released a couple of singles. The new EP, Permanent Radiant will arrive on December 9.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat