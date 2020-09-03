Chino Moreno Verifies Existence of Unfinished Palms Material

Home News Adam Benavides September 3rd, 2020 - 9:31 PM

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has said there remains some “unfinished material” from the sessions he did with side project Palms, a band formed with three members of post-metal band Isis. Moreno and company formed the group and issued just one eponymous EP in 2013 that consisted of six tracks. Moreno confirmed the existence of unreleased material from those sessions during a recent interview with host Dewey Halpaus on his Peer Pleasure Podcast discussing how the group came together.

“We did it with the intentions of it not being a band. It was just fun. I’m hanging out with my friend [Aaron Harris], we’re just experimenting and making music,” explained Moreno. “But it wasn’t like a band. It was a bunch of music that they’d already been jamming on and I just sang over what they had. I didn’t have any part in the creating of the songs themselves or whatever or playing guitar.”

Discussing the unreleased material, Moreno said there are at least a handful of songs they could finish. “We actually wrote a few songs now — ones that we did together as a group —and we probably got like four or five tunes of those that we started working on, that we’ve done some recording on them actually; and then kind of paused it out because I had to go in and do a Deftones record or whatever. We weren’t able to get around to it,” he said. “We still may at some point, because obviously the songs are there and it’s kind of up to me to write some more vocals and stuff over it. But it’s actually a lot more a mix of Isis and Deftones type of thing, it’s a lot more guitar-driven I guess you’d say a distorted guitar, dynamic.”

Moreno and his popular metal band the Deftones are currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal 2000 album White Pony. The alternative metal giants are also prepping the release of their upcoming ninth full-length studio LP Ohms, due out Sept. 25.

-Photo credit: Raymond Flotat