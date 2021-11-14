Caroline Polachek & Murkage Dave Share Collaborative New Track “Awful Things”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

American singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek and British singer-songwriter Murkage Dave have teamed up on a brand new track entitled “Awful Things.” Dave also released a single of his own aptly titled “Please Don’t Move to London It’s a Trap” which is a brutally honest look at his experiences living in London. You can listen to the meditative track below.

Dave’s aim with the track is to offer his perspective of London: “I’d rather just say it as it is, it may not be as pretty a picture or maybe it doesn’t fit the stereotype that some might like to consume but I feel like I’ve gotten closer to the truth, which is all I know how to do.”

With Polachek and Dave’s distinct voices, one might not expect harmony, but this would be an underestimation as the song highlights their voices as complimentary to one another in the best possible way. Polachek in particular seems to explore her vocal range and possibilities while lending her voice to the track. You can listen to the melodic single below.

Polachek has recently been collaborating with Charli XCX and Christine and The Queens on their new song “New Shapes.” The accompanying music video features a choreographed dance performance that is both “sensual and free-flowing.” Before the artists had officially announced their collaboration, their fans had been speculating that something was in the works. Back in September, Polachek performed two previously unreleased songs entitled “Smoke” and “Sunset” at Pitchfork’s annual music festival. The singer-songwriter’s most recent album was her solo debut Pang which was released in October 2019.