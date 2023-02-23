The National Share Tour Photos in Video for New Song “New Order T-Shirt”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 10:08 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com rock band The National have released a new song from their upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The tune is called “New Order T-Shirt,” and to celebrate the song’s release, the band have partnered with New Order for a limited edition T-shirt drop.

In the article the National’s Aaron Dessner describes what the meaning is behind “New Order T-Shirt.”

“To me the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved. There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.”

First Two Pages of Frankenstein will drop on April 28 by 4AD and it features contributions from Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers. Also the band have added tour dates in London, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

The National Tour Dates

5-18 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

5-19 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

5-20 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

5-21 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

5-23 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem *

5-24 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem *

5-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

5-28 Napa, CA – Bottlerock Festival

5-30 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

6-2 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

6-3 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

6-4 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park *

6-5 Burnaby, British Columbia – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

8-1 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~

8-2 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~

8-3 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl ~

8-7 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ~

8-8 Madison, WI – The Sylvee ~

8-9 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~

8-11 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~

8-12 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~

8-15 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

8-16 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

8-18 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden &

9-21 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena *

9-23 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena *

9-24 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena *

9-26 London, England – Alexandra Palace *

9-27 London, England – Alexandra Palace *

9-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome ^

9-30 Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

10-01 Munich, Germany – Zenith ^

10-04 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center ^

10-05 Porto, Portugal – Super Bock Arena ^

10-06 Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno ^

* with Soccer Mommy

~ with The Beths

& with Patti Smith and Her Band

^ with Bartees Strange