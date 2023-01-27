Taylor Swift Releases Music Video For “Lavender Haze”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 27th, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Taylor Swift has just shared a new music video for Lavender Haze starring actor Laith Ashley. Lavender Haze is part of a cut from her latest album Midnights.

According to Consequence sound, “Lavender Haze, sees Swift singing about antiquated gender roles. It was also partially inspired by Swift having to dodge ‘weird rumors’ and ‘tabloid stuff’ over the course of her career.”

Swift as also tweeted out upon the release of the song saying, “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”

Lavender Haze is a beautiful pop song; it is something to listen to when you’re hanging out with friends or just want to relax inside by yourself. The music video is fun and unique just like all if swifts’ music videos are.

There is a scene where she is moves her hand over her boyfriend’s back and a galaxy appears, when she does that, the chorus starts, and a lavender smoke surrounds her. There is another scene where she is watching television as she walks up to it, she is able to part it like a curtain, and again the chorus plays.

The Lavander Haze seems to be a “safe place” made for her and the person she loves, a place that no one else can touch. To watch the music video for Taylor Swift’s Lavender Haze stream below.

