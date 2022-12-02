Arrest Made In Fatal Shoot of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Home News Gracie Chunes December 2nd, 2022 - 8:38 PM

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of Migos‘ Takeoff. The rapper was killed at a private party on Tuesday, November 1 and was declared dead when the police arrived to the scene.

Houston Police Department has arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, on the east side of Houston, Texas, on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner states that Clark has been charged with murder. Another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon and was arrested on Tuesday, November 22, according to Houston police.

Police say they relied on video surveillance and cell phone audio and video to find the suspect. Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said police also used physical evidence, shooting reconstruction and ballistic evidence to determine Patrick Clark as the alleged “lethal shooter in the case.” Burrow said Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” to an argument that led to his untimely death.

Despite arrests being made, Houston police would still like to speak to witnesses of the shooting. Burrow said more than 30 people were outside when the incident took place and allegedly “literally, every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police.”

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is requesting a $1 million bond for Clark. Prosecutors also want Clark to surrender his passport and be barred from leaving the immediate vicinity of Harris County. If granted, Clark will also be subject to random drug tests, electronic monitoring and a midnight curfew. (CNN)