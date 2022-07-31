KT Tunstall Shares Mesmerizing New Single “Private Eyes”

Home News Lucy Yang July 31st, 2022 - 2:25 PM

Just in, KT Tunstall shares a new hot single called Private Eyes. This is yet another song included in her upcoming album NUT. This release will only amp up the audience and fans anticipation to listen to the entire album.

“Private Eyes”, was co-written with long time friend and collaborator TommyD, and recounts a surreal celebrity encounter at a party early in KT’s career. As described by KT “Early on after my big success, I would dip my toe into accepting invites to random parties. At one party in a little club in Soho, London, a beautiful actress – who I didn’t know personally – in a big puffball gown, grabbed my hand and pulled me down the stairs into the basement kitchen in a panic. She was terrified of the paparazzi stalking her outside – she couldn’t face them. Mascara was running down her face as she had a meltdown on the floor. I had to break it to her, there was no door down here; the only way out was back up. But I remember through my own boozy haze how tragic it seemed that this person had so craved a life that had now felt like a prison. Beautiful eyes that didn’t want everyone looking into them.” (Press)

This album is a combination of hard work in the span of seven years. Let’s all anticipate together for the drop of this masterpiece.

For further updates from the artist, checkout mxdwn’s latest articles!

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz