Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announces New Album Weathervanes for June 2023 Release and Share New Single “Death Wish”

February 21st, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today Grammy-Award winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announced the upcoming release of their eighth album Weathervanes, will be out on June 9 bySoutheastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Written and produced by Isbell, Weathervanes features 13 brand new tracks. “Death Wish” is the debut release and it is available now.

Weathervanes is a collection of  songs about adult love,  change, the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption. Some will make you cry alone in your car and others will make you sing along with thousands of strangers in a big summer pavilion, united in the great miracle of being alive. Isbell is a storyteller at the peak of his craft, observing his fellow wanderers, looking inside and trying to understand, reducing a universe to four minutes.

In the press release Isbell discusses what the meaning behind “Death Wish” is about.

“Death Wish’ is about being in love with someone suffering from depression, with a powerful universal undercurrent about the fragility of life and the power and limits of love. That grown-up kind of love. Musically the track is beautiful and fascinating. Now it feels complicated and intricate, yet never fragile, like the subject of the song itself.”

Weathervanes was recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio and  it features Isbell’s Grammy winning band, the 400 Unit: Derry deBorja (Acoustic Piano, Electric Piano, Organ, Accordion, Synthesizers, Therevox, TackPiano, Background Vocals), Chad Gamble (Drums, Percussion, Congas), Jimbo Hart (Electric Bass, Bass), and Sadler Vaden (Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Electric 12 String, Acoustic 12 String, Background Vocals).

Special guests include Grammy winner Amanda Shires (Fiddle, Background Vocals) and acclaimed harmonicist Mickey Raphael (Harmonica on “Strawberry Woman”) with Background Vocals on “If You Insist“ by renowned producer and engineer Sylvia Massy & Ian Rickard and Strings on “Death Wish” by Morgan O’Shaughnessey.

Weathervanes Track Listing

  1. Death Wish
  2. King of Oklahoma
  3. Strawberry Woman
  4. Middle Of The Morning
  5. Save The World
  6. If You Insist
  7. Cast Iron Skillet
  8. When We Were Close
  9. Volunteer
  10. Vestavia Hills
  11. White Beretta
  12. This Ain’t It
  13. Miles

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Comments
