New Ghost Video Hints Ominous End for Papa Emeritus IV: ‘Jesus Is Coming’

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2023 - 1:27 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to nme.com rock band Ghost have dropped their newest instalment to their ongoing video story which hints that that current frontman Papa Emeritus IV could be killed off later on this year.

Tobias Forge’s on-stage character has been through different versions with each album and the death of Papa Emeritus IV may be the end of the Impera which was released on March of last year.

The latest video is called “Chapter 16: Tax Season” where is shows Papa sitting on a couch and playing an old school video game that is based from the 1989 movie Driving Miss Daisy.

In the middle of the video Sister Imperator calls to ask Papa what he’s doing and informs him, when making tax-related jokes, a second show at LA’s Kia Forum on September 12 has been added to the end of Ghost’s upcoming US tour. As both characters continue talking, Papa sees Mr. Saltarian wheeling a glass coffin past his door.

When Papa asks Imperator what’s going on, Imperator replies with: ‘That wasn’t an old coffin… that‘s a brand new additional coffin,”then she adds with: “Remember, Jesus is coming.”

When Imperator hangs up the phone, Papa resumes to his video game and this time the screen reads: “Game over.”

“Chapter 16: Tax Season” is followed by a message stating: “We wish to inform you that in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”’

In a previous episode Mr Saltarian told Papa Emeritus IV, “The shows are scheduled, I know when your time is up.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva