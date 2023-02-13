Ghost Announces Summer 2023 Re-Imperatour Tour Dates

Ghost continues to elevate and reaffirm its status as one of the world’s most esteemed and celebrated creative forces. Accumulating well over a billion streams, the Grammywinning Swedish theatrical rock band continues to bring the “euphoric spectacle” (Rolling Stone) of its live shows to ever-growing and increasingly impassioned crowds, headlining arena tours including sold out shows from The Forum in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York to London’s O2 Arena and Stockholm’s Avicii Arena.

The album IMPERA finds Ghost transported centuries forward from the Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018 Best Rock Album Grammy nominee Prequelle. The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype ofprophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember presale and Artist presale on Tuesday, February 14. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting Friday, February 17 at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com

Citi is the official card of Ghost’s RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14th at 11am ET until Thursday, February 16th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com



GHOST RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 Dates

Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/4 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/7 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/8 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

8/11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

8/18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

8/31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/2 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/3 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ Amon Amarth Not on This Date

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva