Dixie Chicks Change Their Name to The Chicks and Release New Track “March March”

Roy Lott June 25th, 2020 - 10:30 PM

Dixie Chicks have announced that moving forward they will now be called The Chicks. The term “Dixie,” is long associated with the South and Southern culture and was originally came from the Mason-Dixon line. A representative from The Chicks’ camp had issued a statement regarding the name change to Pitchfork. “A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to “The Chicks” of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!”

Along with the name change, the trio also released their latest single “March March” alongside its accompanying video. Much like the song’s title, the video shows clips of different marches throughout time, concluding with a list of names who have suffered from police brutality including Breonna Taylor, Ahamaud Arbery, Sandra Bland and Alton Sterling. See the empowering visual below. “March March” will be featured on their upcoming album Gaslighter and follows the album’s title track, released earlier this year. The new album will be their first in 14 years, with their last being Taking The Long Way in 2006. It will be produced by Jack Antonoff, who has worked with artists such as Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Lorde.