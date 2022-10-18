Cali Vibes Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Jack Johnson, Dirty Heads, Ben Harper and More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today, the Los Angeles-based company Goldenvoice have announced the California Vibrations “Cali Vibes” 2023 festival lineup taking place on Presidents’ Day weekend Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA.

Cali Vibes is a premiere reggae and California lifestyle festival that celebrates the connection of its community through good vibes, great atmosphere, and an incredible lineup. To commence its second year, the 3-day festival will feature performances by an array of today’s most prominent reggae, rock, hip hop, and dancehall artists such as Jack Johnson, Damian “Jr. Gong” & Stephen Marley, Method Man & Redman, Tash Sultana and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals. Returning artists include Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Stick Figure, Rebelution, and Grammy award winner SOJA.

Passes go on sale starting this Friday, October 21 at 10 am PT at Calivibesfest.com. Payment plans for passes are available for orders over $100 starting at $49.99 and divided into three to four payments.

Official Ticket & Hotel Packages will be available. Each package includes a 3 to 5-night hotel stay, Beach Club, VIP or GA festival ticket, and entrance into Cali Vibes’ exclusive Super Jam party (Thursday night). Additional add-ons like morning yoga and pre-game/afterparty experiences such as the Reggae Booze Cruise (Saturday) and Wake & Bake festivities (Sunday) are also available for purchase.

For the ultimate experience, festival goers can reserve their Beach Club pass, which includes exclusive access to a 21+ only oasis and features an upfront viewing area at The Vibes and The Greens stages, both presented by Koi CBD. It also includes complimentary cocktails and bites, parking, festival re-entry privileges, limited-edition merchandise within the Beach Club Swag Bag, and more!