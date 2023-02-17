NEW MUSIC ALERT: Scowl Pushes the Boundaries in New Single “Opening Night”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 17th, 2023 - 7:56 PM

Break out band Scowl has released their latest single “Opening Night.” The song is set to be featured on their upcoming EP Psychic Dance Routine, set to be released on Friday, April 7 via Flatspot Records. Check out the new song and video below.

The music video, directed by Scowl guitarist Malachi Greene, features the band performing the song on stage for a ski-masked audience. Kat Moss delivers fiery vocals on this edgy single.

“‘Opening Night’ is a song I’m particularly excited about because I really worked on this song’s structure with the boys in the band. I felt inspired by early 2000’s indie rock songs written by bands like The Strokes and Vampire Weekend.” Shares Moss. “Lyrically this song takes a pretty literal stab at my experience of feeling jolted from stage to van, and back again, every single night. I also had experiences on tour where I was seeing faces in the crowd that belonged to people from my past, and it was pretty shocking.”

Scowl is currently touring North America with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu and TRiPP JONES. This spring, the band will make their Coachella debut. Find tickets and more information here.

Psychic Dance Routine track listing is as follows:

1. Shot Down

2. Psychic Dance Routine

3. Wired

4. Opening Night

5. Sold Out

Scowl tour dates are as follows:

2/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

2/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

2/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

2/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

2/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

3/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

3/3 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

3/5 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

3/7 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/9 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Flatspot World @ The Monarch

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

Stream “Opening Night” here.