Phoenix Announce New Album Alpha Zulu for November 2022 Release, Share New Song “Tonight” Featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig

When “Alpha Zulu” dropped in June, Phoenix gave fans no indication of a full-length studio release. As it turns out, that was the title track for their seventh album, scheduled to drop on November 4th. This news came with the release of another single featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig — “Tonight” is the band’s first song to feature vocals from non-member. Check it out below:

Alpha Zulu was recorded at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris during the pandemic. “We felt it would be a fantastic adventure to create something out of nothing in a museum,” guitarist-keyboardist Branco Brancowitz said. “And so with the pandemic, we could live exactly this scene, to be alone in an empty museum.” (Consequence)

Regarding the overwhelming feeling of recording at the museum, guitarist Christian Mazzalai explained that “I was a bit afraid, when there was too much beauty around us, that to create something could be a bit hard. But it was the opposite: we couldn’t stop producing music. In these first 10 days, we wrote almost all of the album.”

Alpha Zulu Tracklist:

01. Alpha Zulu

02. Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig)

03. The Only One

04. After Midnight

05. Winter Solstice

06. Season 2

07. Artefact

08. All Eyes on Me

09. My Elixir

10. Identical

Photo Credit: Owen Ela