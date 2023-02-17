Lunar Electric 2023 Festival Postpones Event After Reportedly Failing to Secure Planned Lineup and Venue

Home News Gracie Chunes February 17th, 2023 - 8:04 PM

Lunar Electric music festival, set to take place at Doug Jennings Beach on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, has been postponed. Reportedly, the full lineup and venue had been secured. Tickets have already been sold and the lineup included artists such as Doja Cat, 6ix9ine, NLE Choppa, Swae Lee, Rae Sremmurd and more.

Events were also scheduled for Perth, Hamilton, New Zealand and Dubai, but on Thursday, February 16, it was reported that neither the lineup or venue advertised for the Queensland event on Oztix were actually confirmed, resulting in the halting of ticket sales.

Lunar Electric then announced that the festival would be moved to September via Instagram.

“We want to ensure we deliver the best [line-up] and experience for you all and this just couldn’t be achieved at this time,” a statement shared on social media reads. “We apologise for the delay in communicating this to you and hope you’ll be there with us come September for what is going to be one huge Lunar Electric tour!” Organisers added that refunds will be available for ticketholders via Oztix.

The Perth event, set to take place Saturday, March 4 at HBF Arena in Joondalup, has been listed as canceled on Ticketmaster. Lunar Electric’s website no longer features a Perth event. Dates for the Gold Coast and Hamilton are listed as “TBA”, though the Gold Coast event still lists Doug Jennings Park as the venue. The line-up section of the website now says it is “coming soon”.